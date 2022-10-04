A woman accused of causing criminal damage to a memorial for Sir Tom Moore is due to appear in court today after faeces and urine were thrown over the hero’s memorial.
21-year-old Madeline Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, in Hatton, Derbyshire, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (4th October).
Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Budd on behalf of Derbyshire Constabulary on Sunday, 2nd October.
Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden to raise money for the NHS.
By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised nearly £33m for the NHS and other charities.
The highly decorated Army veteran died in February 2021.
