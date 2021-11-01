A witness to the train crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover & Salisbury in Wiltshire has recalled the moment when a firefighter lifted a baby from the wreckage of a carriage after it struck another train.
The BBC reported Corinna Anderson was caught up in the collision between two trains in Salisbury yesterday (31st October).
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but it has been widely reported that one of the trains derailed moments before another train struck it from behind.
Thankfully, no one was killed in the incident, but 13 people were taken to Salisbury Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Salisbury Hospital said:
‘Following the derailment in Salisbury last night, we can confirm that 13 casualties were treated at SDH.
‘4 casualties were admitted, one patient discharged & 3 remain as inpatients & are in a stable condition.
‘Thanks to all our staff that responded with both compassion and care’.
Ms Anderson, 51, from Derby, told the BBC:
“I did hear and see that on the Temple Meads train, there was a three-week-old baby that was rescued off the train by the fire service and thankfully, she is doing OK.
“As I climbed off my train I saw the fireman cradling the baby in his arms and then I saw the mother get given the baby and they were escorted away for medical attention.”
The crash involved the Great Western Railway 5.08 pm train from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads, struck by the 5.20 pm South Western Railway train from London Waterloo to Honiton.
British Transport Police were called to the scene at 6.46 pm and set up a casualty centre at St Mark’s Church in Salisbury.
Firefighters from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service searched all of the train carriages and assisted with the evacuation of around 100 people.
A spokesperson for the service said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support… as [the] incident unfolded.’
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below