A witness to the train crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover & Salisbury in Wiltshire has recalled the moment when a firefighter lifted a baby from the wreckage of a carriage after it struck another train.

The BBC reported Corinna Anderson was caught up in the collision between two trains in Salisbury yesterday (31st October).

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but it has been widely reported that one of the trains derailed moments before another train struck it from behind.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the incident, but 13 people were taken to Salisbury Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Salisbury Hospital said:

‘Following the derailment in Salisbury last night, we can confirm that 13 casualties were treated at SDH.

‘4 casualties were admitted, one patient discharged & 3 remain as inpatients & are in a stable condition.

‘Thanks to all our staff that responded with both compassion and care’.

Ms Anderson, 51, from Derby, told the BBC:

“I did hear and see that on the Temple Meads train, there was a three-week-old baby that was rescued off the train by the fire service and thankfully, she is doing OK.

“As I climbed off my train I saw the fireman cradling the baby in his arms and then I saw the mother get given the baby and they were escorted away for medical attention.”

The crash involved the Great Western Railway 5.08 pm train from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads, struck by the 5.20 pm South Western Railway train from London Waterloo to Honiton.

British Transport Police were called to the scene at 6.46 pm and set up a casualty centre at St Mark’s Church in Salisbury.

Firefighters from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service searched all of the train carriages and assisted with the evacuation of around 100 people.

A spokesperson for the service said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support… as [the] incident unfolded.’

