Earlier today, hundreds of students gathered in Islington to protest against stop and search.

But what about the student protests calling for an end to knife crime? Where are they?

The reality of stop and search is that it is reactionary. If there is an area where there is a spike in knife-enabled crime, then you can expect an increase in stop and search.

This is why we see Section 60’s being put in place after there has been a sudden increase in knife crime in a certain area.

How else are you going to stop people from carrying large knives? Ask them to leave the blades at home? That is not going to happen.

Credit: Twitter

The students at today’s protest have probably never heard of Tashan Daniels. He was a 20-year-old promising athlete who was stabbed in the heart.

Alex Lanning murdered Tashan for allegedly looking at him in a way that he did not like. He was stabbed through the heart at Hillingdon Station in West London. He bled to death in front of his parents whilst being treated by paramedics.

Lanning was a violent drug dealer who was out of prison on licence at the time of the murder.

He had only served half of a four-year sentence after repeatedly stabbing someone in Brighton. He was released from prison in March 2018.

On 24th September 2019, evil Lanning stabbed Tashan through the heart with a serrated blade.

Lanning, a convicted drug dealer, was out on licence when he stabbed Tashan through the heart.

In August 2020 Lanning was found guilty of murdering Tashan, an aspiring photographer and first-class 200-metre sprinter.

After losing their beloved son, Tashan’s parents called for the police to use more stop and searches. Because how else are you going to stop violent thugs from walking the streets with serrated blades which are concealed underneath their clothing?

If Lanning had been stopped and searched before he brutally murdered Tashan in cold blood, then Tashan would probably still be with us.

Lanning did not know Tashan. This was not a ‘gang related’ incident. Evil Lanning just did not like how Tashan allegedly looked at him.

Speaking after their son’s death, Chandima, Tashan’s father, told the Standard:

“The habitual carrying of knives by some young people didn’t really hit home until Tashan’s killing. The scary part is how readily they are to use them.

“If Lanning had been stopped and search on his way to the station, then we wouldn’t be having the conversation. It would be totally justified why a man like that would be stopped.

“I understand both sides of the debate, but until you’ve walked in our shoes, you don’t understand the importance of stop and search.

“We also question why Lanning was on licence after just serving two years. It doesn’t sit well with us.

Tashan Daniel | Credit: TashanDaniel.co.uk

“If he was being watched more carefully, Tashan’s murder probably wouldn’t have happened.

“London is really unsafe. It’s a shame because there was nothing I loved more than living in our area.”

Tashan’s parent arrived at the tube station just as paramedics were trying to save their son’s life.

Meanwhile, Lanning was seen to smirk as he fled the scene and went into hiding for two weeks as detectives hunted him down.

Chandima added:

“As a family of four with Tashan, we had a great dynamic. Life was pretty awesome.

“But since the loss of Tashan, we’re trying to find our feet.

“We share the grief, but for me, my wife and daughter deal with it each our own way.

“As much as we are tight, we have actually kind of drifted apart as well. This is why knife crime tears family’s apart.

"The mothers of children who die at the hands of knife crime and gun crime do not dislike stop and search. They want to see more of it." @KemiBadenoch



Exactly my experience working at Op Trident. Most parents understand stop and search saves lives, especially young black lives. pic.twitter.com/ilZXB6PaDp — Aden Jama (@MrAdenJama) March 20, 2022

“I hope anyone tempted to carry a knife can see the devastation it causes to all families, not just the victim’s but their own.”

Days before he was brutally murdered, Tashan had celebrated his 20th birthday and had received some football match tickets as a gift.

On the day of his murder, while travelling to watch the game, Alex Lanning, 22, of Cowdray Road in Uxbridge, stood on the opposite platform.

Without reason, he began shouting at and threatening Tashan and his friend. The groups were unknown to each other.

Lanning then used the overbridge to cross the tracks. At the bridge, he was joined by Jonathan Camille, 19, of Fulham Road, London.

Lanning (left) Camille (centre) and Tashan (right inset)

Both then approached and attacked Tashan and his friend.

Lanning pulled the serrated knife and stabbed Tashan in the chest during the brutal attack.

Following his death, Tashan’s family set up a foundation in Tashan’s name.

You have probably never heard of the Tashan Daniel Foundation because one of its aims – to increase stop and search – does not fit with the mainstream media’s anti stop and search narrative.

Those who call for an end to stop and search have probably never lost a loved one to knife or gun crime, unlike the Daniel’s who did lose someone and who did call for more stop and search.

The knife used to stab Tashan in the heart

And what happened to the Tashan Daniel Foundation website?

It has gone. It has disappeared. Instead of hearing about this foundation in the mainstream media, we hear about how “bad” stop and search is.

But the vast majority of the mainstream media do not care about the lives saved, thanks to stop and search. We do.

Which is why we have a dedicated section on our website that hightlights the successes of stop and search. You can read those stories here.

We look forward to covering the story about how the same students involved in today’s protest against stop and search protest against knife crime on the streets of London.

Especially following a year in which a record number of children lost their lives on the streets of London, owing to knife crime.

But I think that we will be waiting a long time for the anti-knife crime student protests.

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email

Join the debate on Twitter:

Recommended video: