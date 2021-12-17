Hampshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner has said white men “are not being given equal opportunities,” and the number of women in the fire service should be reduced, as reported by the DailyEcho.

Cllr Luke Stubbs’ controversial comment came after he opposed a report on equality objectives.

The report outlined plans for a more inclusive fire service that focused on hiring more people from minority ethnic groups and more women.

“The government is bringing in quota programmes across the public sector, but only where it benefits women and minorities,” he told the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Authority meeting on Tuesday 14th December.

“In areas where it’s mostly men, it has to be 50/50, but in areas where it’s mostly women, there’s no change.

“Things like the control room have 84 per cent women and I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that.”

Mr Stubb’s colleagues were, however, critical of his views.

Cllr Rhydian Vaughan MBE, who chaired the meeting, said:

“Listening to Mr Stubbs’ opinion you would think we’ve got our equality system all wrong, which I don’t believe at all.”

Cllr Roger Price, a Liberal Democrat, added:

“This policy gives everybody in Hampshire a full opportunity to apply for a job in the fire service.

“It’s open to everyone who wants to apply so I see no problem with it.”

Responding, Mr Stubbs said:

“I can express whichever views I wish – these are my personal views and I think they are shared by the majority of the public.

“I’ve not seen any surveys, but that’s what I believe.”

