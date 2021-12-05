A social media post published by the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust has gone viral after it showed what the back of an emergency ambulance looks like after its crew dealt with a major trauma patient.

The post – published at around 13:00 hours today (5th December) included a single photograph of the rear of an ambulance after the patient had been taken into A&E.

A spokesperson for the Trust said:

‘Our clinicians work as part of a crew on an ambulance in support of all types of emergency situations.

‘They are specialists in giving medical treatment to patients in trauma and life-threatening situations, as well as experts in teamwork, communication and emergency driving. All of which are provided with care and compassion.

‘They have to be super prepared for whatever incident they may face day by day.

‘What does the back of an ambulance look like after a major trauma incident?’ We are often asked this question and think the picture says it all.

‘We hope you never need to call 999 but if you do because a life is in danger or somebody is seriously ill, we’re there for you.’

Since being published, the post has been shared nearly 100 times and has attracted almost 500 interactions with 60 comments.

One social media user said:

‘We do the Ambo cleaning at Blackburn A&E, and I get the most personal satisfaction on sorting out post-resus cases.

‘The crews work flat out on such jobs, so to be able to turn the Ambo’s around, whilst the patients are being handed over to A&E, gives us a real sense of making a difference.’

Another added:

‘You are all amazing! I delivered 20 chocolate oranges to the paramedics sitting outside Kings Lynn (Norfolk) hospital last week after seeing them sitting there every day with their patients.

‘It was just a small gesture to say thanks.’

