The Problem: A Rising Death Toll

A worrying trend on the roads of the West Midlands has led the local police force to take firm action.

According to government statistics, 1,695 people lost their lives on UK roads in 2022, compared to 696 murders in the same year.

This troubling figure reflects a trend seen in the West Midlands, where 298 people suffered death or serious injuries on the roads from June 2022 to June 2023.

The majority of these were pedestrians, with car occupants and motorcyclists also significantly affected.

Operation Hercules Strikes Back

West Midlands Police Traffic’s response is Operation Hercules, a weekend initiative targeting the dangerous and illegal act of street cruising.

The officers will enforce the County Court Injunction, which prohibits such activity.

They’re even deploying a 13-cell prisoner transport vehicle for those who choose to ignore the injunction.

WMP Traffic, determined to curb this deadly trend, posted a cheeky warning on social media: “Any street cruisers fancy a room for the night?”

They made it clear that they will not tolerate those who put lives at risk through dangerous driving.

The Sacrifices Made to Curb Street Cruising

West Midlands Police Traffic stated that the commitment to tackle street cruising required allocating large amounts of resources.

They arrest burglars, robbers, drug dealers, and car thieves every day, often risking encounters with armed criminals.

The focus on dangerous driving at street cruising events, while vital, means fewer resources are available to address these other issues.

It’s a sacrifice they deem necessary to prioritise road safety.

Disturbing Statistics: The True Cost of Speeding

The cost of dangerous driving extends beyond fatalities. Over the last 12 months in the West Midlands, 99 people have died, and 200 have been seriously injured on the roads.

The most common victims of road accidents are pedestrians, followed by car occupants and motorcyclists. Speeding remains the primary cause of

these devastating accidents.

Here is the breakdown of the death and serious injuries by road user type:

Pedestrians: 99

Car occupants: 79

Motorcyclists: 22

Cyclists: 12

Other road users: 8



Combating the Threat: The Road Safety Measures

West Midlands Police is not facing this problem alone.

They are working with partners to improve road safety through education, enforcement, and engineering measures.

The goal is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads.

The efforts of Operation Hercules are a significant part of this endeavour, bringing both enforcement and awareness to the dangers of street cruising.

The clampdown on dangerous driving sends a clear message: reckless behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated.

The battle against street cruising continues, as West Midlands Police Traffic stands firm in their commitment to make their roads safer for everyone.

