A former staff member of West Midlands Police has been convicted of conspiring to supply Class B drugs while she was off duty.

35-year-old Cherelle Ying, from Birmingham, was found guilty on 25th June 2021 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Ying was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for 21 months.

Ying had been employed by West Midlands Police since March 2008 and was based at Nechells police station.

The court heard how Ying had conspired with her former partner, 42-year-old Derrick Dixon, to supply drugs.

On 26 August 2020, following a two-year police investigation, the duo were arrested.

Ying | Image credit: West Midlands Police

Dixon was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin plus £800 cash. Officers also seized £3,000 from Dixon’s address.

Both were charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and one count of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs. Ying was immediately suspended from WMP.

In January this year, Ying and Dixon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs. Dixon also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Dixon was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for the Class A drugs offences and was also sentenced to nine months for the Class B offence. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Ying resigned from the force in February this year ahead of a disciplinary panel on 8 April which found that Ying’s action amounted to gross misconduct and, had she not resigned, she would have been dismissed.

Dixon | Image credit: West Midlands Police

She has also been placed on a barred list meaning she will be unable to work in policing again.

Head of Professional Standards, Chief Superintendent Dave Twyford said:

“Ying breached the standards of professional behaviour and as such, had she not resigned she would have been dismissed with immediate effect for gross misconduct.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff act with integrity and it is disappointing a very small minority fall below this standard.

“However, this case should give the public confidence that we are committed to identifying wrong doing and that we will take action where evidence of this is found.”

When contacted by Emergency Services News, WMP would not give details regarding the nature of Ying’s employment with WMP.

