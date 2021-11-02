West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has purchased 1,288 body-worn video cameras for its frontline staff following a rise in physical assaults.

In the summer, WMAS announced that it had secured an extra £1,000,000 in funding from NHS England to pay for the devices.

It follows over 1,000 physical assaults inflicted upon frontline emergency ambulance crews in 2020.

Ambulance technicians and paramedics only activate the cameras if a member of the public becomes abusive or aggressive.

The Trust will use any footage to secure tougher sentences for anyone convicted of assaulting a member of staff.

Talking about the rollout, Coventry paramedic Nic said:

“The day has come for me to not only have a panic button but also now a body camera to help reduce violence and aggression.”

