West Midlands Ambulance Service patients could be placed in ‘portacabins’ outside two West Midlands hospitals to solve the region’s emergency ambulance crisis, as reported by ITV News.
The viability of setting up the ‘temporary clinical areas’ is being explored by NHS bosses at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust to reduce the long wait times being faced by patients.
The trust which runs Birmingham City Hospital and Sandwell General Hospital said the portacabin plan would be a “last resort” if other actions such as a staffing boost in A&E departments fail to solve the blockage problem.
A report recently released by the trust revealed more than 90% of ambulances arriving at City Hospital in May waited more than half an hour.
Meanwhile, the figure for Sandwell was around 70% of patients.
The temporary buildings would allow emergency ambulance crews to offload patients so they could respond to more calls.
In many cases, crews cannot respond to 999 calls because they have to wait with patients for hours before handing them over to A&E staff.
Chief Operating Officer of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said:
“One of the biggest patient safety concerns for emergency care, regionally and nationally, is centred on timely handover of patients conveyed by ambulance to emergency department.”
An action plan has set out emergency measures in the run-up to winter, including increasing the A&E workforce, instructing nursing staff to act as ‘ambulance navigators’ and bringing in more hospital ambulance liaison officers to try to get patients handed over more quickly.
The report added: “A review of the available waiting areas adjacent or within the assessment areas is required to understand if this option is viable.”
Talking about the possibility of putting patients in a temporary building, Mr Kennedy said:
“This would require workforce resources, estates and funding for a temporary clinical area.
“A number of companies are able to supply portacabin constructions that would serve as clinical areas to hold crews.
“However, one additional option to look at would be retaining a number of equipped ambulance units on site (with clinical resource) who would support crews to offload.
“This model was utilised in Wales in winter 2021.”
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below