Judge Robert Rinder has spoken out after being mugged by ‘laughing yobs in balaclavas’ last week.
The well-known TV personality and Barrister was attacked on Wednesday night (26th March) by three males who stole his mobile phone before fleeing the scene on their bikes.
Following the harrowing event, Judge Rinder shared his fear of Britain’s ‘increasingly lawless streets’ and ‘why it is more important than ever to support the police’ in an article, he wrote for the Sun newspaper.
Speaking about his experience, Judge Rinder also tweeted:
‘It [the Police] isn’t perfect (it never will be) but Cressida Dick is the sort of old fashioned leader of the Met who takes responsibility for all that happens on her watch. Unlike some politicians who run for cover & seek to blame others the moment the public don’t like what they see.
‘We rarely celebrate the police’s triumphs – we only ever see them in the news when something goes wrong. But for every failure, there are thousands more successes. Imagine the effect on morale knowing that the only time anyone will pay attention to you is when a mistake is made’.
Judge Rinder’s second tweet was ‘liked’ almost three thousand times.
