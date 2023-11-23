On 19th November, an extraordinary vehicular spectacle unfolded in Watford as a vividly painted car, described by the BCH Road Policing Unit as an “absolute shed”, failed to stop for officers.

The incident concluded without harm as the driver was detained, ensuring public safety.

This mobile artwork-cum-vehicle drew not only the attention of the police but also of the online community, where the humour was as colourful as the car’s flamboyant exterior.

In a tone mixed with jest and indignation, one X user demanded an apology to sheds everywhere, humorously chastising the comparison for insinuating that all sheds are of “poor quality & poor heritage.”

CI Kelvin J Robbins joined the banter with a post expressing astonishment that the car was operational at all, hinting at its dilapidated appearance, making its ability to elude the police a rather impressive feat.

Inquiries from the bemused online crowd included speculations about the car’s mysterious yellow wires, with one user’s curiosity piqued about their function—or, indeed if they had any.

Another jested a guess at the vehicle’s insurance status—or rather the lack of it—coupled with a witty quip suggesting the driver was making a “dirty (road) protest.”

Despite the light-hearted commentary, the seriousness of the incident was not lost on the police.

Driving a vehicle in such a condition on public roads poses significant risks, and the police response was swift and professional.

The BCH Road Policing Unit’s use of a ‘PG9 prohibition’—a notice that prevents the car from being driven on the road until it’s made roadworthy—highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance and adherence to safety standards.

