A video (scroll down for footage) on TikTok reveals the moment a group of unruly youths aggressively kicked a Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group van as it attempted to leave a housing estate in Tottenham, London.

ESN understands that the officers had just detained a male before being surrounded by the youths.

In the tense scene, one of the young individuals can be heard hurling profanities at a police officer who is trying to engage in conversation.

The situation escalates as the youth menacingly advances towards the officer, seemingly ready to strike.

In response, the officer pushes the young man back, who then swats the officer’s hand away.

The officer shuts the door to the TSG carrier, only to have it kicked by the aggressive youth.

The group then proceeds to shout expletives, such as “f__k you, man, f__k you.”

As the van begins to leave, another young man on a pedal bike abandons his bike to kick the police van as it drives off.

The rest of the group chimes in, kicking the van while it continues to retreat from the hostile scene.

The gang of youths continues to shout obscenities and make gestures towards the police as the van disappears from sight.

This shocking video has quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 320k views on Twitter and more than 190k views on TikTok.

Recent crime data reveals that Tottenham has been grappling with rising crime rates.

Over the last 12 months, a total of 16,183 crimes were reported, equating to a crime rate of 349.91 per 1,000 population.

The most common crimes included theft (3,992 incidents), violence against the person (2,176 incidents), burglary (1,845 incidents), and robbery (1,150 incidents).

The areas with the highest crime rates in Tottenham were Tottenham Hale (516.16 crimes per 1,000 population) and South Side, Tottenham Green East (349.91 crimes per 1,000 population).

Crime trends indicate an increase in the number of reported crimes, with 16,183 crimes in 2022, up from 14,072 crimes in 2021

In the 12 months leading up to August 2021, the Haringey borough had a total of 22,062 reported crimes, averaging about 1,838 crimes per month.

This translates to a crime rate of 82.4 crimes per 1,000 residents, which is higher than the London average of 75.7 crimes per 1,000 residents.

The average crime rate per 1000 population in the rest of the UK is 89.3 crimes in 2021/22.

WATCH | Gang of youths verbally abuse @MetTaskforce officers as they leave an estate in #Tottenham pic.twitter.com/BNM8tWZHOC — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) April 24, 2023