A woman caught on camera attacking police officers (scroll down for video) and smashing the window of Bridewell Police Station has been found guilty of riot by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, of Clifton, Bristol, was convicted following a unanimous decision by the jury of being part of a group that used or threatened violence and, together, caused others to fear for their safety.

The 27-year-old was arrested six days after the riot outside the city centre police station on Sunday 21 March last year.

It came after her image was released to the media and on Avon & Somerset Police’s social media channels.

During her trial, prosecutors played digital evidence, including footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage to the jury.

In the footage, Gedge-Rogers is seen to hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and throw missiles at other officers from the roof of the police station.

She was also seen to repeatedly strike the front window of the police station with her skateboard before passing it to a man for him to do the same.

When she is sentenced on Thursday 10 March, Gedge-Rogers will be the fifteenth person to be sentenced in connection with the riot.

To date, the 13 people sentenced have been jailed for a combined total of 51 years and eight months.

Jasmine York, 26, of Brislington, Bristol, is due to be sentenced on Monday 14 March after being convicted of arson earlier this week.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said:

“Mariella Gedge-Rogers did not deny taking part in the horrible events in Bristol city centre that night but claimed she acted alone and not as part of a group.

“The evidence presented to the jury however clearly showed her joining forces with others on the roof of the police station to hurl missiles at officers.

“She was also captured handing her skateboard, which she had used as a weapon, to another individual for them to use.

“The jury were subsequently left with little choice but to conclude she was not acting alone but was part of a violent mob.”

