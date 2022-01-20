A woman who almost ran over a Metropolitan Police officer as she fled in her car has been handed a suspended sentence.

On 22nd September 2019, PC Kennedy spotted 36-tear-old Jade Simms attempting to conceal her vehicle registration mark with false plates; he approached her to make further inquiries.

On several occasions, PC Kennedy asked Simms to exit her vehicle after she jumped into it when the police officer approached her.

Instead of getting out of the car, Simms started the engine as she refused to comply with PC Kennedy’s requests.

At one point, the officer leant into the vehicle in an apparent attempt to disable it. But Simms drove off, knocking the officer to the floor before fleeing from the scene.

The officer suffered from cuts and bruises.

Simms was arrested on 22nd September and was charged with several offences, including assault on police and dangerous driving.

On Thursday 20th January, at the Inner London Crown Court, Simms was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

She was also given a 12-month driving ban, was ordered to carry out 20 days of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £199 in compensation and fines.

Watch the body-worn camera footage of the incident below: