Cheshire Constabulary has released CCTV footage capturing a woman deliberately damaging a police car (scroll down for the video).

The incident occurred early on Saturday, 2nd December, at around 6.50 am on Bridge Street, a usually quiet area in the town.

The footage reveals a bizarre scene where the woman, whose identity remains unknown, is seen throwing a plastic bottle at the parked police vehicle.

Despite her initial failure to cause damage with the bottle, the suspect proceeded to rip the number plate off the back of the car before hastily fleeing the scene.

Sergeant Graham Robinson from Warrington Local Policing said: “The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect attempting to damage the police car, repeatedly throwing a bottle at the car, before ripping the number plate off the back of the vehicle,” he said.

“Her behaviour was totally unacceptable, and her deliberate act of criminal damage resulted in one of our cars being taken off the road for repairs.”

This act of vandalism has not only damaged property but also temporarily reduced the operational capacity of the local police force, affecting their ability to serve the community efficiently.

Cheshire Constabulary is urging anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about her identity to come forward.

They can contact Warrington Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 23001216738, or visit their website to report the information.

Sergeant Robinson also directly appealed to the woman in the CCTV image, encouraging her to contact the authorities.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

This independent charity allows individuals to report crimes without revealing their identity, ensuring all information is handled confidentially.

🚨 WATCH 🚨 @cheshirepolice have released CCTV footage of a woman they are looking to identify after a police car was deliberately damaged in #Warrington .



The footage taken at approximately 06:50 hours on Saturday, 2 December, shows a woman repeatedly throwing a plastic bottle… pic.twitter.com/4LnArPgmdW — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 20, 2023

