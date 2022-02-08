A woman has been found guilty of committing arson during the riot outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol last March (scroll down for footage).
Jasmine York, 26, of Brislington, Bristol, was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
She will be sentenced on 14 March.
During the trial, prosecutors presented digital evidence gathered by the investigation team to the court.
Footage showed York pushing a large wheelie bin into a burning police car – further fuelling the fire.
The prosecution also played footage which it said showed York:
- verbally abusing officers and pushing at their shields
- encouraging others to chant aggressively at officers
- walking off with a police baton
- graffitiing the side of a police vehicle
- kicking a large wheelie bin into officers
It was the Crown’s case that these actions amounted to riot however the jury found her not guilty of this offence. She was also found not guilty of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
York will be the fourteenth person to be sentenced for taking part in the events of 21 March last year.
To date, the 13 people sentenced have been jailed for a combined total of 51 years and eight months.
Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said:
“The ugly scenes which took place outside Bridewell Police Station brought shame on the city of Bristol.
“Images of burning police vehicles were broadcast around the world and they will continue to serve as a reminder of the disorder brave police officers were faced with.
“York played a role in these scenes and will now face justice for her actions.”
He added:
“The investigation team deserve great credit for their efforts so far in holding those involved to account for their actions and I know they won’t stop until every person identified is spoken to and every bit of evidence is assessed and if appropriate, put before the courts.”
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below