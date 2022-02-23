The RNLI has released some heartwarming helmet-cam footage of the moment when volunteer crew members from Great Yarmouth & Gorleston rescued a cat that had fallen into a bitterly cold canal.
The cat, called ‘Icicle’, had apparently gone on a ‘bit of an adventure’ before somehow ending up in the frigid water.
When the volunteer crew arrived on the scene aboard their Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), the cat was desperately trying to climb out of the water.
No doubt realising that the crew members were there to help, without any hesitation ‘Icicle’ swam towards their boat.
Thankfully, the distressed moggy was spotted by a member of the public who alerted the emergency services.
Thanks to the efforts of the RNLI, the cat was saved from the water and, after being checked over by a vet, was reunited with her thankful owner.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below