The RNLI has released some heartwarming helmet-cam footage of the moment when volunteer crew members from Great Yarmouth & Gorleston rescued a cat that had fallen into a bitterly cold canal.

The cat, called ‘Icicle’, had apparently gone on a ‘bit of an adventure’ before somehow ending up in the frigid water.

When the volunteer crew arrived on the scene aboard their Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), the cat was desperately trying to climb out of the water.

No doubt realising that the crew members were there to help, without any hesitation ‘Icicle’ swam towards their boat.

Thankfully, the distressed moggy was spotted by a member of the public who alerted the emergency services.

Thanks to the efforts of the RNLI, the cat was saved from the water and, after being checked over by a vet, was reunited with her thankful owner.