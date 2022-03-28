Viewers have reacted with anger and shock after a clip of a documentary about London’s Ambulance Service was shared on TikTok.

In the clip, paramedics and ambulance technicians stabilise a male who is suspected of suffering a heart attack as his distraught relatives and friends gather around him.

One of the paramedics encourages a family member to give the patient a kiss in order to help reassure and comfort the patient before he is rushed to A&E.

“Tell him to keep fighting” the paramedic says to a relative holding the patient’s hand. “You have to make it for us” the female begs as the patient looks at her.

After a few moments, the patient is moved into the back of an emergency ambulance that had no choice other than to stop in the middle of the road to allow the life-saving paramedics aboard to get to the patient with all of their heavy and bulky equipment.

The emergency ambulance had its blue lights on, indicating to other road users that its crew were dealing with an emergency call.

As the emergency ambulance crew get ready to rush the patient to a nearby hospital, one of the crew members can be heard saying to his colleagues: ‘I have got an issue with this van; he is refusing to move”.

One of the medics’ colleagues replies: “Are you joking me!?!”.

“No, I told him”, referring to the fact that the paramedic had explained to the selfish driver of the red van that the emergency ambulance has a critically ill patient on board that needs to be blue-lighted into hospital.

“Wow”, the female paramedic replied as the patient’s family gets wind of what is happening as their loved one fights for his life.

One of the emergency ambulance crew leaves the vehicle and walks over to the driver of the red van in order to plead with them to move out of the way so the patient can be rushed to hospital.

The documentary crew follow the paramedic as he tries to reason with the driver of the van.

But the patient’s son then walks past the paramedics and says to the van driver: “my dad is dying, move the van please!? Don’t be stupid! Move the van”

The desperate pleas of the patient’s son appear to work, as the red transit van backs down the road in order to let the ambulance past.

Responding to the footage, one social media user commented:

“Anyone who refuses to move instantly should face a custodial sentence or a ban from driving”. The comment attracted over 3,000 ‘likes’.

Another added: “Having to BEG a driver to move – the world has gone MAD”

One TikTok user thought that the camera crew should have shown the face of the van driver, adding; “should have shown his face”

