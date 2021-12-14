A video shared on Twitter (scroll down for footage) shows a queue of at least 18 West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicles waiting to book their patients into A&E.
The video, uploaded by Labour Councillor and Shadow Cabinet Member for Housing, Adam Aston, has been captioned with:
‘Imagine being an ambulance person, working 11 hours and 50 minutes of your 12-hour shift, arriving at a hospital to find that you’re 18th in the queue to be able to take your patient inside. Yea ….. that.’
At the back of the line, the emergency ambulance crew could expect a wait of up to eleven hours before being able to hand their patient over.
Under NHS guidance, emergency ambulance handovers should be completed within 15 minutes.
But about two-thirds of A&Es polled by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) recently indicated they were struggling to meet the benchmark every day.
The Department of Health said that extra funding is being provided to ‘boost staff numbers in critical areas.’
However, it is hard to see how this ‘extra funding’ has in any way sorted the serious issue out.
Recently, a patient died following a cardiac arrest after waiting in an ambulance for 30 minutes outside a hospital’s emergency department.
The patient, who has not been named, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 29th November.
A statement from the hospital – released shortly after the incident – said the patient had a suspected infection and was assessed and treated by a doctor in the back of the ambulance.
The hospital said: “Our deepest condolences are with the family.”
In the statement, the hospital said that the night in question was “a very busy night for our hospital”.
It said: “We were alerted by the ambulance service of a patient arriving by ambulance at our emergency department with a suspected infection.
“On arrival the patient was immediately assessed and treated by an emergency doctor, but after 30 minutes went into cardiac arrest and was transferred from the ambulance to our resuscitation unit for further treatment where they sadly died.”
Last month, a patient suffered a fatal heart attack in the back of an emergency ambulance after it queued for more than two hours outside James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
And in another incident, a patient died in an ambulance outside Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after waiting for more than an hour.
Responding to the video, one Twitter user said: ‘And as a result of this, the police are routinely dispatched to deal with medical matters.
‘So not only are there no ambulances available to attend calls, there aren’t any police either.’
Another Twitter user added: ‘My son had tonsillitis last month.
‘The doctors told us that they wouldn’t see us and told us to go to A&E, I told them that was rediculous, ended up just giving him pain relief and letting him suffer for a week.’
One front-line ambulance crew member said: ‘Unfortunately a symptom of a very stretched system.
‘Everyone needs to work to keep everyone, including staff, safe at the moment.’
The whole management of the NHS seems to be in total turmoil. NHS Direct is not a replacement for out of hours GP coverage and rather than be found wanting, it plays safe and sends everyone to A & E.
Very simply, the NHS has succumbed to “app-itis”. Everything can be solved by an app. No it can’t. Decades ago, nurses were trained in teaching hospitals where they earned as they studied and gained experience every day on the wards. Now they go to uni and occasionally visit a hospital, often miles away. Portsmouth University sends its student nurses to Bournemouth for practical training!
We need to go back in time to when it was GPs who decided where a patient went, not a call handler. People get ill round the clock and the initial call, unless an obvious emergency, should be to a GP who will then make a decision as to further treatment.
There are also plenty of people who end up in A & E with self inflicted issues, generally alcohol and DIY pharmaceutical related. If they can afford illegal drugs or expensive booze, they can afford to pay for treatment. They should be charged for the full cost of treatment. Those under arrest shamming an illness should get a serious uplift in any subsequent sentence. Jail for a year seems appropriate.
People now short circuit the whole thing and go straight to A & E. This must cease and there is little point in appealing to people’s better nature because in many cases, it does not exist.
The whole GP arrangement must be urgently reviewed and made to work. It will take time to wean people off A & E but it must be done so that those really needing urgent treatment are seen promptly. In this story, not only is the queue immense but all those ambulances cannot now answer other urgent calls. How many people are dying or suffering life changing conditions because there are no free ambulances. It really is a disgrace.
The Health Secretary would be far better employed looking into this rather than spreading scare stories about Omicron and locking down the nation yet again.