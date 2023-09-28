On the morning of 26 September, Staffordshire Police received numerous 999 calls from terrified members of the public regarding a 35-year-old woman, wielding an axe, allegedly going on a rampage in Burton town centre.
Local sources indicate that the woman wreaked havoc on a cinema, a fitness centre, and a kebab shop, shattering windows and inciting widespread alarm and distress among members of the public. Video footage capturing the unfolding incident is available for viewing at the conclusion of this article.
Swift Police Response
999 response team officers arrived promptly at the Guild Street area, where the incidents occurred, and quickly located the armed female.
Displaying remarkable courage and without any regard for their own safety, unarmed police officers apprehended the axe- and knife-wielding woman.
In doing so, they averted any injuries to themselves and the public.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
“She remains in custody at this time,” confirmed a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police.
Community Concerns
Understandably, the incident has caused considerable concern among the local community.
The police spokesperson acknowledged the local worry, stating, “We understand the concern felt locally as a result of this incident, particularly those who were in the area at the time.”
Despite the distress caused, the police reiterated that no one was injured during the ordeal and that the investigation was progressing.
Witnesses are being interviewed, and any members of the public with information have been encouraged to get in touch.
Business Interruptions
The episode led to a halt in regular business activities in the area.
Cineworld Burton announced its temporary closure, posting on its Facebook page, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unfortunately closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”
Investigation Underway
Staffordshire Police are keen to speak with anyone who might have more information regarding the incident.
They have urged those with relevant details to call 101, quoting incident 194 of 26 September, or message them using the Live Chat feature on their website.
This high-risk incident, swiftly and efficiently handled by the police, underscores the daily challenges police officers face.
#WATCH | Unarmed @StaffsPolice officers courageously apprehend an axe- and knife-wielding woman, averting injuries to police and the public. The suspect damaged a police car window before arrest. pic.twitter.com/uGW5VHiVpH— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) September 28, 2023
