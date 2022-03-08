The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN has reminded Russian diplomats in the UK that they can seek free mental health services from the NHS by dialling 111, following a bizarre tweet published by the Russian Embassy in London.

The tweet, from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, said: “The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there.”

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, thousands of children, women and men have been killed or seriously injured.

Footage and images shared by Twitter handle ‘MI6 Rogue‘ show just some of the civilian casualties who have fallen victim to indiscriminate bombing and shelling campaigns by invading Russian forces.

Holding up a print off of the tweet, Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, said: “Let me remind the Russian diplomats, that in London, in case of the need for mental help, you can dial NHS 111; thank you”.

Since the video was shared at 22:31 hours yesterday evening (8th March), it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times.

Since it was published, dozens of people have posted videos and images on the Lavrov tweet of civilian buildings and vehicles being struck by heavy weapon fire.

111 is a free-to-call single non-emergency number medical helpline operating in England, Scotland and parts of Wales.

The 111 phone service has replaced the various non-geographic 0845 rate numbers and is part of each country’s National Health Service: in England, the service is known as NHS 111; in Scotland, NHS 24; and in Wales, either NHS Direct Wales or 111 depending on the area.

