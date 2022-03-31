West Midlands Police has released some body-worn camera footage of the shocking moment when two of its officers fought off two males who were armed with knives.
Both officers received slash wounds during the incident, but thankfully neither of them was seriously injured.
Armed only with their batons and PAVA spray, the officers fought for their lives as the two males slashed at their heads and backs with knives in their hands.
The incident happened after PC Leon Mittoo and PC James Willetts noticed that brothers Parminder Hunjan and Maninder Hunjan were wearing think puffer jackets, despite the temperature being 30 degrees Celcius.
Having spotted that the police officers had noticed their presence as they stood outside of a Boots located in Queens Shopping Centre, the brothers walked off.
The officers did not know at the time that the Hunjan brothers each had a rucksack full of weapons, including a machete, a hunting knife, a small knife, and an imitation firearm.
When the officers tried to stop the Hunjans, they reached into their bags, pulled out the knives and started to attack the police officers.
Watch what happened next in the video below:
