West Midlands Police have released some thermal drone footage of the moment when a suspected car thief was sniffed out by police dog’s ‘Stavros’ and ‘Snow’.
Before hiding, the suspected thief had taken police on a high-speed pursuit through Birmingham that lasted 30 minutes.
The suspected thief was driving a stolen Ford Fiesta that had been taken off a driveway 24 hours earlier.
During the pursuit, the fleeing driver reached speeds of 70 miles per hour before abandoning the car on Broom Hill Road and running through gardens.
Control room staff called in a Drone team and police dogs to help officers search for the driver.
Minutes later, a teenager was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.
