At least two people have been injured after a fire truck collided with a tram in Sydney, Australia.
The fire truck was responding to an emergency call at the time in Sydney’s Central Business District (CBD) at around 10:40 hours local time on 5th September.
7 News reported that four firefighters were in the fire truck and that the tram derailed as a result of the collision.
A video that has been uploaded to Twitter shows the moment of impact.
Paramedics treated several passengers at the scene; two were taken to hospital in a stable condition, including a woman in her 70s who suffered chest injuries.
A spokesperson for NSW Fire & Rescue said that two firefighters sustained what has been described as ‘minor injuries.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Ben Saywell said:
“This occurred in a really busy part of the CBD with a lot of pedestrians so we’re thankful that no one was seriously injured”.
