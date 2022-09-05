At least two people have been injured after a fire truck collided with a tram in Sydney, Australia.

The fire truck was responding to an emergency call at the time in Sydney’s Central Business District (CBD) at around 10:40 hours local time on 5th September.

7 News reported that four firefighters were in the fire truck and that the tram derailed as a result of the collision.

A video that has been uploaded to Twitter shows the moment of impact.

Paramedics treated several passengers at the scene; two were taken to hospital in a stable condition, including a woman in her 70s who suffered chest injuries.

A spokesperson for NSW Fire & Rescue said that two firefighters sustained what has been described as ‘minor injuries.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Ben Saywell said:

“This occurred in a really busy part of the CBD with a lot of pedestrians so we’re thankful that no one was seriously injured”.

BREAKING: Watch the moment a firetruck collides with a tram on Sydney’s light rail network @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/Fsq90ozoIT — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) September 5, 2022