A video has surfaced on social media (scroll down for footage) of the moment when traffic was held by a National Highways vehicle because a male started to walk along in lane 1 of the M6.

Social media users reported that the incident happened on 28th March after the male got into an argument with his girlfriend.

After the row, it was suggested that the male was told to get out and walk by his partner rather than being allowed to continue the journey in the car.

One social media concluded: ‘I think his wife told him “it’s my way or the Highway!!”.

The short clip shows the male casually throwing a bottle onto the embankment as he bimbles along the busy motoring, not caring that thousands of motorists are now caught in a traffic jam behind him.

Unfortunately, the short clip does not show how the incident was concluded.

#watch | Apparently, this male had a row with his g/f on the M6 before she kicked him out of their car and made him walk 😮



#watch | Apparently, this male had a row with his g/f on the M6 before she kicked him out of their car and made him walk 😮

— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) April 14, 2022