The RNLI is to present three lifeboat crews in Ireland with gallantry awards for their role in a rescue last October that saved nine lives and prevented a 100-metre cargo vessel, carrying 4,000 tonnes of coal, from hitting rocks at Hook Head.

The Coxswains of Dunmore East RNLI, Kilmore Quay RNLI and Rosslare Harbour RNLI are to receive RNLI Bronze Medals for Gallantry – one of the highest awards presented by the lifesaving charity – while the volunteer lifeboat crews who responded to the callout will each receive Medal Certificates.

