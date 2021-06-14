Three men have been sent to prison for a total of 33 years after a shot was fired at a police car in March 2020.

Gerard Doherty, 21, of Oxford Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire and Ciaran Irvine, 20, of no fixed abode in Warwickshire, entered guilty pleas on Thursday 6 May.

Kyle Ryley, 23 of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty at Worcester Crown Court.

The court heard how the defendants were travelling in a Volvo through Worcester when officers became concerned about how the car was being driven.

When officers indicated for the vehicle to stop, it failed to do so, which resulted in a pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver pulled over before reversing into the unmarked police car before driving off again, reaching speeds of nearly 100mph on the A449 and 125mph as it approached junction 6 to the M5 at Blackpole.

Officers were preparing to deploy a Stinger to stop the vehicle when the car’s occupants opened the driver’s window and shot at the police vehicle.

The Volvo then made its way across a central reservation, driving into oncoming traffic pursued by a second police vehicle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

One of the wheels on the Volvo broke off when it clipped the kerb, causing it to collide with a member of the public’s vehicle before coming to a stop.

The three defendants were chased on foot by officers and arrested after they attempted to discard evidence.

Doherty pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and three charges of possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 14 years.

Irvine pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and three charges of possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months.

Ryley pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life, possession of ammunition with intent to danger life and four charges of possession of an offensive weapon. He also pleaded guilty to both dangerous and disqualified driving. He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from West Mercia Police’s Major Incident Unit said:

“The offenders shot at the police car clearly intending to cause harm and drove in a dangerous and incredibly reckless manner. This incident happened during the day when members of the public were going about their daily activities.

“Fortunately no one was injured but this could have had a very different outcome.

“When we searched the Volvo we also found two firearms, three further offensive weapons including a machete and 74 shotgun cartridges.

“The offender’s actions were audacious, shocking and extremely dangerous and I welcome the sentence given by the court today.

“However, I want to reassure the public that incidents involving firearms in West Mercia are extremely rare.

“If you have information regarding anyone who you suspect to be in possession of illegal weapons or firearms, which could help prevent a crime or save a life, then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“They never ask your name or trace your call. Alternatively, you can also pass on information anonymously by visiting Fearless.org.”

