One of our followers on Twitter sent us this helmet cam footage of a police biker who was tasked with catching up with another motorcyclist on a busy motorway.

We aren’t sure exactly where the footage was filmed, but we were impressed by the level of riding skills on display.

Before being allowed to ride a police motorbike, officers have to undergo some pretty intense riding training which can last up to five weeks.

This riding might appear dangerous to the untrained eye, but the officer’s experience and training mean that they are in complete control of the bike.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think by leaving a comment on the video via our YouTube channel.