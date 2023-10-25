Despite what the mainstream media want you to believe, every day, police officers demonstrate courage, tenacity, and a commitment to public safety.

They walk into unknown situations, face potential threats, and make split-second decisions that can be life-altering.

Such was the case on the morning of 23 March, when a roads policing officer came face-to-face with danger on the M1 motorway.

The morning sun had just started shining, and the motorway bustled with the usual traffic when an unexpected incident began to unfold.

Steven Trevor Nelson, a 35-year-old man of no fixed abode, was seen wandering dangerously along the motorway.

Concerned calls flooded the control room, prompting an immediate response.

A diligent roads policing officer, believing he was attending to a man in distress, responded promptly.

With Nelson’s safety paramount, the officer made the decision to halt the flow of traffic, approaching the seemingly distressed man with an intention to assist.

However, the encounter took a harrowing turn within moments. Nelson, with sudden aggression, brandished what appeared to be a firearm, aiming it menacingly at the officer (scroll down for the video footage).

Employing his training and prioritising his safety, the officer quickly retreated to his vehicle and urgently called for backup. The situation had escalated.

Armed officers arrived at the scene, only to be confronted by a hostile Nelson, who continued to threaten with the same perceived weapon.

It was later identified to be nothing more than a piece of aluminium.

With uncertainties clouding Nelson’s intentions, the officers acted swiftly, subduing and arresting him.

Even in custody, Nelson’s hostility did not wane. He lashed out, attempting to spit and bite another officer during his transfer.

After pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court, Nelson faced the consequences of his actions.

For his intimidation with an imitation firearm and the assault on an emergency worker, he was handed a 14-month sentence—12 months for the firearm offence and a consecutive two-month term for the assault.

On top of this, he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Chief Superintendent of the Operational Support Unit Cherie Buttle said:

“This is a poignant reflection of how selfless our officers are. The officer, subjected to fear, was trying to provide help to a man he believed to be in crisis.

“During his interviews, Nelson showed no remorse for his actions or what his true intentions were.

“Our officers work as a team, supporting each other on the frontline as well as emotionally, with colleagues immediately responding to the officer’s request for help, during which two more officers were assaulted.

“We are thankful that the majority of the public are supportive of our officers and their actions, and I hope that the sentencing of Nelson sends a strong message to those who have a lack of respect that it will not be tolerated. We’re human too.”

If the video below fails to load, then click HERE to watch it on X or HERE to watch it on TikTok

