Two Thames Valley Police officers have been commended for their courageous efforts in halting a wrong-way driver on the M4 in Berkshire during Christmas 2020 (scroll down for dashcam footage of the incident).

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, PCs Mark Martin-Dye and Callum Bushell have been awarded commendations by Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg.

The commendation ceremony, held on 28 November at the police base in Sulhamstead, recognised the officers’ exceptional response to a potentially fatal situation on Christmas Day.

A Dangerous Chase in the Dead of Night

The drama unfolded in the early hours of 25 December 2020 when Thames Valley Police received a distressing call at around 03:10.

A small car was reported travelling in the wrong direction in lane three of the M4 between junctions five and six.

Responding to the emergency, PCs Martin-Dye and Bushell swiftly made their way to the scene, joining the motorway at junction 10 with their blue lights activated.

As they navigated the motorway in lane two, a vehicle was spotted speeding towards them in lane three at an estimated 70mph.

In a critical decision, PC Martin-Dye, driving the police car, slowed to a lower speed and activated the sirens to alert the oncoming driver.

Despite these efforts, the driver showed no signs of stopping.

Tactical Collision to Avert Disaster

With no response from the wrong-way driver, PC Martin-Dye resorted to a tactical manoeuvre to stop the vehicle.

Timing the action impeccably, he positioned the police car to make contact with the rear offside of the offending vehicle, causing it to spin and come to a halt approximately 50 meters ahead in lane one, facing the wrong direction.

Despite substantial damage to their vehicle’s front wheel, PC Martin-Dye managed to position the police car to shield the scene from oncoming traffic.

PC Bushell then extricated the driver from the vehicle while PC Martin-Dye secured the area, closing lanes one and two until further assistance arrived.

No Casualties and Mental Health Support for the Driver

Remarkably, no injuries were reported despite the high speeds and the acute angle of impact.

The driver of the offending vehicle passed a roadside breath test and tested negative for drugs. Subsequently, she was detained under the Mental Health Act 1983.

Recognition for Exceptional Bravery

Reflecting on the incident, PC Martin-Dye humorously noted, “This is the only time I’ve been praised for crashing a police car!” He expressed his gratitude for the training that prepared him for such scenarios and the subsequent support from his colleagues.

PC Bushell, sharing his thoughts, said, “I feel privileged to receive this award and appreciate the recognition for our actions from that night.”

Honouring Commitment to Public Safety

This incident not only showcases the officers’ bravery but also underscores the relentless commitment of Thames Valley Police to ensuring public safety, even in the face of grave danger.

The swift and decisive actions of PCs Martin-Dye and Bushell averted what could have been a tragic incident on the M4.

