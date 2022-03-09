The North Wales Police drone unit has released some infra-red drone footage of the moment when a police dog takes down a fleeing suspect.
In the video below, the police dog, PD ‘Guinness’, can be seen tracking the suspect, who is hiding ahead in some bushes.
As PD ‘Guinness’ gets near, the suspect decides to flee on foot as he runs along some railway tracks.
But, as you will see in the footage, it is not long before PD ‘Guinness’ grabs hold of the suspect and takes him to the ground.
The police dog then holds the suspect down until officers arrive and take the suspect into custody.
Officers confirmed that the male was arrested for being wanted on warrant and added: ‘The male ran off and quickly had the painful realisation that you cannot out run a police dog.’
