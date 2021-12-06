A video has been shared on social media of the moment when two suspected thieves ram Leicestershire Police Roads Policing Unit vehicles during a pursuit on the M1 (2nd December).

Officers were on patrol and had been alerted to a spate of thefts from HGVs where the suspects were seen to drive away in a white van.

When the roads policing unit officers spotted the van, it made off from them, initiating a pursuit.

In the video, recorded by a passenger, the suspected thieves can be heard to say: ‘get rammed, boss, get rammed you stupid c**t’ as a marked unit positions itself for a TPAC. The van hits the first police vehicle in the rear before it moves to the side of the van.

The officers positioned themselves to TPAC the stolen van.

The belligerent males in the van can then be heard to say: ‘you as well mush, see you later, you stupid c**t’ as a second police BMW is rammed from behind, pushing it into a wall at high speed.

Thankfully, despite the extensive damage to the police vehicle, neither officer was seriously hurt.

Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell said:

“It is absolutely shocking to hear that, instead of stopping as directed, the van driver reportedly rammed police cars out of the way and in turn put officers, themselves and others in danger.

“Two officers were left injured and with a severely damaged car.

The BMW was written off during the pursuit, with taxpayers being footed with the cost to replace the car.

“Thankfully they are now recovering and no-one else suffered any significant injuries.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and failing to stop, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

