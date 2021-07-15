Shocking footage shows the moment when a suspected car thief injures two officers before driving along a live railway in Hertfordshire in a bid to escape from the police.
Initially, two officers tried to pull the suspected thief out of the black Landrover Discovery.
But the vehicle is slammed into reverse as one officer is dragged along before the Discovery stops, throwing the officer to the floor. The Discovery also hits several other cars.
The suspected car thief then floors it away from the scene, leaving the officer on the floor as the other officer comes to his aid.
A short while later, the driver of the black vehicle drives over a barrier at a level crossing on Windmill Lane before driving along a live track at Cheshunt Train Station in Hertfordshire.
The vehicle was then dumped on the live tracks as the driver fled on foot.
Luckily, no trains were passing through the station at the time; otherwise, a catastrophic derailment could have easily occurred.
Officers are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.
British Transport Police (BTP) said:
“Officers received a report of a car on the railway line in Cheshunt at 9.43am today.
“Officers are currently on scene responding to the incident alongside colleagues from Hertfordshire Police and Essex Police.”
