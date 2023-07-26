In a brazen series of crimes, a gang led by Darren Eastaugh used stolen Range Rovers to conduct a crime spree across southern England.

Their audacious attacks and disregard for law and order led to devastation totalling £4.5 million, casting a long shadow over affected communities.

These criminals relied on stolen Range Rovers to carry out aggressive attacks on businesses, causing not only property damage amounting to £1.8 million but also forcing many to shut down for repairs.

The combination of stolen goods, business closures, and repair costs totalled an astounding £2.7 million.

After months of surveillance, officers from the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad finally apprehended the culprits in August 2022, marking the end of their reign of destruction.

For an in-depth look into this chilling saga, watch the video below:

