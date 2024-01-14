Two brothers, Josh and Mark Bowler, learned the hard way that outrunning the law on stolen motorbikes is no easy feat (video at the bottom of the article).

The pursuit, captured on video, unfolded in the streets of Sherwood and has since become a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal actions.

The drama began moments after the Bowler brothers stole a motorbike from outside a shop in Sherwood.

Little did they know their actions had already set off a chain of events leading to their imminent capture.

The police, using their resources and expertise, quickly traced the location of the stolen motorbike near Broxtowe Country Park.

As they approached, the sight of two riders on the stolen bikes confirmed their suspicions.

What followed was a high-speed chase along the A610. In their reckless attempt to evade capture, they sped through traffic, riding on the wrong side of the road, confronting oncoming vehicles head-on.

However, their escape plan was short-lived.

In a twist of fate, Josh Bowler attempted to abandon his bike and jump onto his brother’s, only to find the police’s road crime team had already caught up.

Motorbike thefts in the UK have been a persistent concern.

In 2022 alone, around 25,212 motorbikes were reported stolen, marking a significant 36.4% increase from the previous year.

As we ventured into 2023, early projections hinted at an alarming rise, with thefts anticipated to exceed 28,000.

However, recent data towards the end of 2023 suggests a potential decrease, indicating that efforts to curb these crimes might be making an impact, though a comprehensive analysis is still needed to confirm this trend.

Amidst these figures, motorbike owners must be aware of the top devices and strategies for theft prevention:

Secure Motorcycle Chains and Locks: Utilising heavy-duty chains and D-locks, especially those rated Sold Secure Gold, can significantly deter theft. These provide a robust physical barrier against unauthorised access. Ground Anchors: Fixing your bike to a solid anchor point, such as a wall or ground socket, offers additional security and resistance against theft. Alarms and Trackers: Installing audible alarms can help deter would-be thieves. Additionally, GPS trackers are invaluable in locating your bike if it's stolen, greatly increasing the chances of recovery. Immobilisers: Modern electronic immobilisers can prevent the engine from starting without the correct key or code, adding an essential electronic safeguard. Covering Your Bike: A secure, weatherproof cover protects your bike from the elements and shields it from opportunistic thieves' prying eyes.

Integrating these protective measures can significantly reduce motorbike theft risk and provide owners peace of mind.

In the ongoing battle against vehicle crime, such proactive steps are essential, as highlighted by the dramatic chase and eventual apprehension of the Bowler brothers in this case.

