A dangerous driver has been sent to prison for two years and three months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for four years and one month.

At just after 5.30 pm on 18 June 2020, 48-year-old Geoffrey Hill was driving his grey BMW 330D over 80mph in a 40mph limit out of Aylesbury towards Aston Clinton and overtook another vehicle driving within the speed limit.

Full story in the video below: