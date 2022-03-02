A shocking video (scroll down for footage) has been shared on social media of the moment when thugs attacked a Metropolitan Police officer during a high street brawl in southeast London on 14th Feb 2022.
The lone officer was outnumbered at least five to one after confronting a group of men arguing at a bus stop in Bexleyheath Broadway.
In footage shot from a passing bus, the officer shouts “on the floor” and raises his ASP in a desperate attempt to keep his attackers at bay.
When the video starts, it appears that one of the group is holding onto the officer as he tries to back away from the males.
The officer strikes one of the attackers before another male runs up to him and attacks him, at which point the rest of the group attack the officer, knocking him to the ground.
Once on the ground, the males can be seen punching and kicking the officer in the head as he tries to get back to his feet to defend himself against his cowardly attackers.
He suffered injuries to his head and face after being kicked on the ground.
Two brave members of the public, including a chef from a nearby restaurant, were reportedly injured as they came to the officer’s defence.
Four men were arrested by officers who arrived at the scene. Another was arrested later the same day.
All were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.
They were bailed to return on a date in mid-March.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below