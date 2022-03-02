A shocking video (scroll down for footage) has been shared on social media of the moment when thugs attacked a Metropolitan Police officer during a high street brawl in southeast London on 14th Feb 2022.

The lone officer was outnumbered at least five to one after confronting a group of men arguing at a bus stop in Bexleyheath Broadway.

In footage shot from a passing bus, the officer shouts “on the floor” and raises his ASP in a desperate attempt to keep his attackers at bay.

When the video starts, it appears that one of the group is holding onto the officer as he tries to back away from the males.

The moment five cowards attack a lone police officer

The officer strikes one of the attackers before another male runs up to him and attacks him, at which point the rest of the group attack the officer, knocking him to the ground.

Once on the ground, the males can be seen punching and kicking the officer in the head as he tries to get back to his feet to defend himself against his cowardly attackers.

He suffered injuries to his head and face after being kicked on the ground.

Two brave members of the public, including a chef from a nearby restaurant, were reportedly injured as they came to the officer’s defence.

Four men were arrested by officers who arrived at the scene. Another was arrested later the same day.

All were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

They were bailed to return on a date in mid-March.

#watch the moment when a @metpoliceuk is attacked by five cowards before two brave members of the public come to his aid



Never miss videos like this by joining 12,000 other subscribers who have signed up for ESN's FREE newsletter 👇👇👇👇https://t.co/yik1OIc2jz pic.twitter.com/uBnyfwZP6k — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) March 2, 2022