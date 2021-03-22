Following the violent protests which happened in Bristol over the weekend, where The Bridewell Police Station was besieged by violent thugs who had taken over a ‘Kill The Bill’ demonstration, one piece of video footage from the terrifying incident has shown just how intent on violence the rioters were.

In the shocking footage below, we can see a police van trying to reverse away as another police van behind it is already ablaze.

As the police van reverses, a coward emerges from the crowd with an object that is on fire before placing the item underneath the moving police van.

During the riot, 22 police officers were injured, two of them seriously.

Police property, including several police vehicles, were damaged in the serious disorder.

