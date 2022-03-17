The Oklahoma Police Department has released some shocking body-worn camera footage (scroll down for video) of the moment one of their officers was shot by a suspect.
Officers had been called to the area by concerned members of the public after they reported that a male was brandishing a gun.
When the officer who was subsequently shot arrived on the scene, he attempted to try and engage with a male who matched the description provided by the informants.
The officer can be heard asking the male if he is carrying a weapon, to which the male replies ‘no’.
However, the suspect can be seen to fiddle with his pockets, despite being asked not to by the police officer.
When the officer asks if he can pat the suspect down, the suspect then pulls a firearm from his right pocket and starts shooting at the officer.
Despite being hit, the officer draws his firearm and shoots back at the suspect, striking him several times.
The suspect then runs to the officer’s car in an attempt to drive away from the scene but is not able to drive away, so instead ditches the car and runs on foot.
The officer immediately calls for backup as he puts a tourniquet on his right leg to stop himself from bleeding out.
After leaving the police vehicle in drive, the suspect ran from the scene. He was found a short time later with multiple gunshot wounds and was treated by officers at the scene.
EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police officer was also treated in hospital for the gunshot wound to his leg and was released the following day.
The police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.
