Eight Metropolitan Police officers were injured yesterday, Saturday 24th April, after they came under attack whilst trying to disperse an ‘anti-lockdown’ and ‘anti-vaccine’ ‘passport’ protest that was breaching the Government’s current Covid restrictions in Hyde Park, London.

Two of the injured officers were hospitalised as a result of their injuries.

In one video uploaded to Twitter, individuals in an angry crowd can be seen throwing missiles at the officers.

More footage of scuffles in London as police clash with antilockdown protesters in Hyde Park this evening. #londonprotests pic.twitter.com/Z5fJ4uboRt — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) April 24, 2021

One officer starts bleeding after he is struck in the head by an object.

The officers, who were sent to disperse the crowd without their ‘Level 2’ Personel Protective Equipment, initially tried to engage with the group by speaking with them.

But it was not long before the crowd turned hostile and the officers came under attack.

Ken Marsh, Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman, said

“Peaceful protest may well be the cornerstone of democracy – and police officers have a role in facilitating that – but the scenes we saw in Hyde Park yesterday of a thin blue line of brave and sadly bloodied police officers coming under attack from thugs were anything but peaceful.

“Police officers are human beings who go out every day to keep people safe. Many people seem to have forgotten that right now but we will keep reminding them. Our colleagues have every right to go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and our unvaccinated police officers deserve greater protection. We keep talking about promises to protect the protectors. But it is all talk. Where is the condemnation from all political parties of the scenes we saw yesterday? Why is this not all over the front pages? The irony of the complete silence from the Saturday night sofas of the armchair critics when police officers come under brutal attack will not be lost on our colleagues.

“We can assure everyone that we shall be raising the scenes we witnessed in Hyde Park yesterday with senior management in the Metropolitan Police with utmost urgency. The safety of our police officers should be top of the agenda. We wish all our injured colleagues a swift recovery and will be supporting them as best as we can.”

Speaking about the incident, Police Federation of England & Wales Chairman, John Apter, said:

‘Thoughts are with my Met Police colleagues who really are that thin blue line in Hyde Park tonight.

‘Facing provocation, missiles being thrown, cameras being stuffed in their faces and more.

‘People who criticise them from their armchairs wouldn’t last one minute in their shoes’.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_