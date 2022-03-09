Ring Indoor Camera footage has caught the moment when two suspected burglars broke into a flat on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow at around 19:00 hours on 6th March 2022.
In the footage (scroll down for video), shared in our ‘Ring Camera Footage’ Group on Facebook, one male wearing a face covering, dark jacket and baseball cap is seen opening doors inside the property.
A few moments later, he is joined by another male wearing blue latex gloves.
The fifteen-second clip ends after both males enter one of the rooms inside the flat.
The victim uploaded the footage to Twitter with the caption: ‘Last night, my flat in Glasgow on Dumbarton Road was broken into.
‘I have CCTV in the flat and was hoping that someone might recognise them.’
Since being shared on social media, the video has been viewed over 125k times.
Anyone who does recognise any of the males is being asked to contact police Scotland via 101
