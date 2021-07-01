A video has been shared on social media of the moment when residents of an estate in Bradford stopped the police from apprehending a dangerous driving who was behind the wheel of a suspected stolen Audi RS4.
The video starts just after the red Audi has passed through the junction, followed by two Roads Policing Unit (RPU) vehicles.
However, a group of residents, some of them children, walk out into the road to stop the lead police unit.
At one point, the driver of a black vehicle drives onto the wrong side of the road to prevent the officers from apprehending the suspect.
Most of the comments left on social media lambasted the actions of the residents, with many people calling out the hypocrisy of the residents who would undoubtedly be the first to complain if it was their car that had been stolen.
Talking about the footage, John Apter, Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales told Emergency Services News:
‘The level of stupidity from those who we see obstructing police officers in pursuing a vehicle is breath taking.
‘They have no understanding of what the driver who escaped has done or could do, but sadly even if they did know I doubt they would even care.
‘This is the sort of behaviour my colleagues face every day, behaviour from a minority of idiots who contribute very little to society but take an awful lot from it’.
