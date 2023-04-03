In a shocking incident, a TikTok video (scroll down) showing a man riding on top of a North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine has taken social media by storm.

The video, which has amassed over 160,000 ‘likes’, captures the man exclaiming, “F***ing hell…I am on top of the fire truck,” as the fire engine proceeds along Scarborough beachfront.

The man later shouts, “oh my god,” before the engine comes to a stop and the firefighters confront him.

The barely coherent male can be heard saying, “ut oh. I might be in a bit of trouble,” as the fire engine comes to a halt.

A bewildered onlooker asks, “What the hell are you doing?”, only to be met with a defiant “shut up you” from the foolish man.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded, stating that the man’s actions were unauthorised and reckless.

The fire engine was travelling through Scarborough at around 7:30 pm when the man climbed on top of it.

As soon as he was spotted, the appliance was safely brought to a stop, and the crew checked for injuries before expressing their concerns about the dangerous behaviour.

The situation escalated as the man and two others on foot became verbally aggressive and abusive towards the fire crew.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service condemned the treatment of their staff and reported the matter to North Yorkshire Police.

The fire service emphasised the potential consequences of such actions, urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of imitating this behaviour.

They stressed that the outcome could have been drastically different if they had received an emergency call.

In an update from North Yorkshire Police, two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of outraging public decency and order.

They remain in police custody. The police statement revealed that the video was filmed around 7:30 pm, and three men had verbally abused the firefighters before leaving the scene.

Authorities are seeking additional witnesses and information to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12230055973, or to report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.