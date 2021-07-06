Emergency Services News has been sent some footage of the moment when an emergency ambulance encountered severe delays whilst en-route to a 999 call because motorists were using the hard shoulder.

Traffic had started to build up after a road traffic collision. But rather than wait, some motorists decided to use the hard shoulder.

When an emergency ambulance encountered the same traffic, the crew opted for the hard shoulder, which should have been completely free of traffic.

However, owing to the number of vehicles that had decided to use the hard shoulder, the ambulance’s progress was severely hampered.

Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_