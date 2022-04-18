Footage (scroll down for video) has been shared on social media on the moment when a Metropolitan Police response vehicle was reverse rammed by a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit.
Police officers in a marked police car in Landor Road, Stockwell indicated for a yellow and black Ford Transit tipper truck to stop at around 10.50 hours on bank holiday Friday.
In the footage shared on Facebook, the Met response vehicle has its blue lights and sirens on, signalling for the driver of the yellow van to stop.
However, the van driver reverses the vehicle and speeds back towards the police car.
The driver of the police vehicle puts their response car in reverse to lessen the impact’s speed before the rear end of the van crumples the police vehicle.
After disabling the police car, the van flees the scene. Terrified pedestrians look on in shock at what is happening in front of them.
One of the police officers was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his head and hand but he has since been discharged.
While some of the comments being left on social media ridiculed the officers, many people were quick to come to the officer’s defence.
One social media user commented: ‘Funny, isn’t it? But not funny if there were any injuries to the police officers. Or those fleeing were rapists, peadophiles or murderers.’
Another added: ‘Wow, the disrepect to our police! You would all be f**ked if we did not have the police.’
Police have launched an appeal to trace the tipper truck and identify those involved.
The truck is yellow and black in colour, with a damaged mirror on one side.
The registration is believed to be FA04 UZW, although the ‘F’ is missing from the rear number plate.
Anyone who sees it is asked to call 999. Anyone with other information about those currently in control of it, or its recent whereabouts, should call 101, giving the reference 2376/15APR.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
#WATCH | Fleeing vehicle rams @LambethMPS @metpoliceuk vehicle in Lambeth— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) April 18, 2022
