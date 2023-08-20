Invercargill, NZ: An unfortunate misstep led to a police vehicle getting stuck at Invercargill’s Oreti Beach, leaving local police both embarrassed and with cold feet.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, saw the police car stranded with waves washing up to its wheels.

The vehicle mishap quickly captured attention after a local resident filmed the mishap on their mobile phone.

When asked about the incident, the police confirmed that an officer was “carrying out duties in the area” when the vehicle became ensnared in the sandy terrain.

Locals commented on the notorious nature of that specific spot, known for its soft sand, expressing doubt about the possibility of towing the car from its watery predicament.

As of Sunday morning, 20th August, the police vehicle remains unrecovered, with the tides likely making the retrieval a challenge.

Does anyone know if the #police in #NewZealand operate a cake fine policy @CakeLegislator ? And what is the cake fine for losing your response vehicle to the #sea ? pic.twitter.com/O932gBeq3P — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) August 20, 2023

