Louisville, Kentucky – Police have released some dramatic body-worn camera footage of the moment when officers rescued a six-year-old girl after a stranger kidnapped her.
The victim had been cycling on her bike when witnesses said she was bundled into a car and driven off.
After receiving a 911 call made by one of the witnesses, all available police units flooded the area in an attempt to try and find the girl.
Around 30 minutes later, a police officer found the suspect standing on the driveway of a residential property next to a red car.
Once the suspect was secured, another police unit arrived on the scene and rescued the sobbing victim from the car’s front passenger seat.
The six-year-old can be heard saying: ‘I want my daddy’ as the officer quickly removes her from the scene.
