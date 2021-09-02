Video footage has emerged on Twitter (scroll down for video) of the moment when Police Scotland officers used a marked police vehicle to distract a male who was threatening officers with a knife.

In the footage, a male wearing a bright green top runs at and lunges towards police officers who are telling him to ‘drop the knife’.

The male refuses to comply with their lawful demands and instead runs towards several of them with a knife in his hand.

As the officers continue to plead with the male, another officer drives up behind the suspect.

The suspect looks round at the police car but then continues to threaten officers.

To help protect his colleagues, the officer driving the police vehicle then appears to slowly nudge the suspect, who then falls onto the bonnet of the police car before falling onto the floor.

The officers then take the male into custody without further incident.

