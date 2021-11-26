A video has been shared on Twitter (scroll down for footage) of the moment when police officers and stewards come under attack by Legia Warsaw fans during a match against Leicester City yesterday at the King Power Stadium (25th November).
In the footage, Legia fans can be seen interfering with some tarpaulin that had been put in place to keep fans in their allocated areas.
However, a group of males can be seen pulling the tarpaulin in what many have said was an attempt to get at Leicester City fans.
One male, wearing a black hat, green jacket and blue jeans, then lunges forward and kicks one of the police officers down the concrete stairs.
The officer then falls onto a steward as more individuals start to attack the police officers and stewards.
At one point, a single officer can be seen being kicked by at least five males as he struggles to get to his feet.
Leicester City fans can be heard shouting “go and f**king help him” to other officers who were keeping a cordon between the Legia fans and the Leicester fans.
Leicestershire Police confirmed that 12 of its officers had been injured during the incident and seven people had been arrested.
Two officers were treated in hospital, one for concussion while the other sustained a fractured wrist.
To maintain both public and officer safety, Legia Warsaw fans were held back in the stadium at full time, and no further disorder was reported.
Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said:
“While I am pleased that our officers responded well and managed to contain the away fans within their section and minimise contact between them and the home crowd, it’s extremely disappointing that a number of fans acted the way they did and twelve officers were injured during the incident.
“This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we will be investigating the incident fully in order to bring those offenders to justice.”
A spokesperson for the Leicester Police Federation said:
“The violence shown towards my colleagues at last nights game was a disgrace.
“Clearly a section of the away support had no interest in watching a game of football and only went with the intention of causing trouble.”
What is happening to the arrested fans? 4* hotel while they claim asylum?