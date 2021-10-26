Constables Jake Lee and Keith Wilson (Western Australia Police Force) were chasing a burglar through houses in Karratha when they came face to face with Tyson, the dog.
Body-worn camera footage shows the moment when one of the officers jumps over a fence as the dog emerges from the back yard of one of the properties officers believed the suspect might have run through.
After his near-miss, the officer swiftly does a 180.
The officers caught the male a little way down the road.
Returning later to make peace with Tyson, the pair weren’t so keen on jumping the fence again.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below