Constables Jake Lee and Keith Wilson (Western Australia Police Force) were chasing a burglar through houses in Karratha when they came face to face with Tyson, the dog.

Body-worn camera footage shows the moment when one of the officers jumps over a fence as the dog emerges from the back yard of one of the properties officers believed the suspect might have run through.

After his near-miss, the officer swiftly does a 180.

The officers caught the male a little way down the road.

Returning later to make peace with Tyson, the pair weren’t so keen on jumping the fence again.

